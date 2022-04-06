Bobcat Radio: Track and Field in the Bayou and Weekend Reflections

ALAMOSA – Several high school track and field athletes are among the leaders in their respective events in the latest MaxPrep rankings as of last weekend’s meets. The Top 18 in each event in Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A will qualify for the state meet in May. In Class 1A, the Top 9 in sprints, hurdles and sprint relays will advance to state as well as the Top 12 in distances, field events and the 4x800-meter relay.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO