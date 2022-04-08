List of Easter celebrations, Good Friday and Holy Sunday services in Central California

Easter is around the corner and many organizations are holding events across Central California, including egg hunts and other celebrations.

Below you'll find a full list of the upcoming events:

Saturday, April 9

9 am - 12 pm

Contact: City of Kerman Parks and Rec

The City of Kerman Parks, Recreation, and Community Services invites you to join our Easter Eggstravaganza & Earth Day event on April 9th, 2022 from 9:00AM - Noon at Lions Park. Celebrate by taking pictures with the Easter bunny, hunting for eggs in the park, and participating in Earth day activities. Click here for more information.

9:30 am - 11 am

Contact: 559-276-2300

We're super excited to have an Easter Egg Hunt for NorthPointe families this year! The hunt itself is designed for kids (Babies - 4th Graders), but the whole family is invited. We're also going to have face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny! Make sure to get there for the kick-off celebration at 9:30AM near the Baptism Pool. Click here for more information.

(Brunch) 9:30 am - 11:30 am & (Celebration) 10:30 am - 12 pm

Parents and kids can enjoy breakfast and games with the Easter Bunny during the Bunny Brunch. After the Brunch, enjoy additional games, activities, and Easter Egg Hunt until noon. Pre-registration is required FOR THE BUNNY BRUNCH. Space available for 30 children only. Easter Celebration: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Children: $12 Adults: $5. Parents and kids can have fun in the Garden enjoying games, activities, and an Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are available online on our website, Eventbrite, or at the Garden. Tickets at the Gate day of the event for an additional $2. Click here for more information.

12 pm - 2 pm

Come and enjoy a family fun event. Free to the public. Take a picture with the Easter Bunny. Enjoy free food and refreshments and face painting. This is an outdoor event. There will be a small car show for family entertainment. Click here for more information.

Friday, April 15

6 pm

Worship with us remembering the work that Jesus did on the cross. Join us at 6 pm on April 15th in person at our north campus or online . More information here

6 pm

We're putting together services to encourage and uplift - so you might engage Jesus in new ways. You might be enduring a loss, suffering in pain, feeling insignificant, harboring bitterness, carrying guilt, or feeling empty & numb... You were designed for something better. There's a future and a hope God wants to give you. And it starts at the foot of the cross and leads to new life. Good Friday service available online and in person. Watch online here . More information here

12 pm - 1:15 pm

Join us for a special Good Friday gathering on Friday, April 15 at 12pm in the auditorium. We encourage you to invite a friend! More information here

12 pm - 1 pm

You are invited to join us at Northpark on your lunch break for a meaningful, interactive communion service as we reflect on what Jesus' death (and resurrection) means for us. This is a great way to kick off Easter weekend! We intentionally end a little before 1:00 so you can get back to work if you're on your lunch break. 1st - 6th Grade children will have their own Good Friday lesson and fun activities. Childcare will be provided for children age 0 - Kindergarten. More information here

12:15 pm, 3 pm, 7 pm

Stations of the Cross at 12:15pm. Liturgy of the lord's passion at 3pm and will be live streamed. The Passion of the Christ movie at 7pm. More information here

6p

We invite you to join us online or in person and celebrate with us! Why are we celebrating? Because God loved us enough to give us the very best He had to offer. We are celebrating the resurrection of His son, Jesus Christ. The Easter story is all about God's great love for us, and His desire to have a real relationship with you! More information here

6 pm

More information here

7 pm

Gateway is made up of ordinary people from the community, just like you! We are committed to growing in our love for Christ, each other and our community. More information here

6:30 pm

Before we jump into Easter weekend, we are taking time to reflect on the cross. Join us on Good Friday at Neighborhood Church for a night of worship, communion, and prayer. No childcare will be provided. More information here

3 pm, 6 pm

Good Friday is the second day of the Easter Triduum and the day that Catholics and other Christians throughout the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus. According to Mark 15:42 Jesus died "on the day of preparation, the day before the sabbath." The Hebrew Sabbath is celebrated on Saturday which is preceded by Friday. Therefore the Friday before Easter (the day that we celebrate Jesus' resurrection from the dead) is traditionally marked as the day Jesus died on the cross. More information here

6 pm

More information here

6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Come by the epic church campus and walk through several worship, prayer, and reflective stations that draw us to the power of the crucifixion. Your prayer walk will conclude in worship and communion in the Worship Center. More information here

7 pm - 8 pm

Join us for Easter 2022! Start inviting your friends and family. More information here

Saturday, April 16

10 am

It's that time of year again! Join us at Willow Gardens Nursery on Saturday, April 16th at 10 a.m. for an Easter egg hunt! Egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. with 3 different start times based on age. All children free under 10 years old. Click here for more information.

10 am - 10:30 am

Visalia Police Activities League (PAL) would like to present our Annual Lincoln Oval Park PAL Easter Egg Hunt. The Egg Hunt will begin at 10:00 am. We will have over 4000 eggs hidden within the park and each egg will have a prize. Many other eggs will contain tickets for an even bigger prize. The Easter bunny will also be present to meet and greet the kids in attendance. Bring your own basket to enjoy the egg hunt. There will be an egg hunt for toddlers and an egg hunt for the older children. Click here for more information.

11 am - 5 pm

The Paulie Pryce Cortez Memorial Foundation Easter Eggstravaganza at Zumwalt Park in Tulare. Easter egg hunt Photos with the Easter Bunny Vendors Face painting Corn hole games and more fun Free admission. Click here for more information.

5 pm

Join us for meaningful worship, relevant teaching directly from the Bible, and a warm and friendly community. Our children's program is always FUN, spiritually meaningful and secure! Children's classes through 6th grade will be available at all services. Kids through 6th grade will enjoy special activities including the Easter week story, age appropriate activities, and an Easter Egg Hunt! More information here

6 pm

We invite you to join us online or in person and celebrate with us! Why are we celebrating? Because God loved us enough to give us the very best He had to offer. We are celebrating the resurrection of His son, Jesus Christ. The Easter story is all about God's great love for us, and His desire to have a real relationship with you! More information here

Sunday, April 17

9 am and 11 am

We're putting together services to encourage and uplift - so you might engage Jesus in new ways. You might be enduring a loss, suffering in pain, feeling insignificant, harboring bitterness, carrying guilt, or feeling empty & numb... You were designed for something better. There's a future and a hope God wants to give you. And it starts at the foot of the cross and leads to new life. More information here

10 am

See you Sunday at 10am at our outdoor Clovis campus or online at thewellcommunity.Org/live as we celebrate the resurrection of Christ. It will be a time of worship and family fun with coffee and donuts, a puppet show, and baptisms. Invite your family and friends to hear the hope, unity and peace only found through Jesus. Bring your chairs and blankets! More information here

7 am - 8:15 am

Start Easter Sunday right with a special message at our Outdoor Sunrise Gathering on the West Field at 7am. More information here

8 am - 9:15 am, 9:10am- 10:45 am, 11 am- 12:15 pm

You're invited to spend Easter with us at one of our gatherings on Sunday, April 17 at 8am, 9:30am or 11am. Bring your whole family as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. More information here

9:15 am and 11 am

Thank you for visiting, We invite you to join us online or in person and celebrate with us! Why are we celebrating? Because God loved us enough to give us the very best He had to offer. We are celebrating the resurrection of His son, Jesus Christ. The Easter story is all about God's great love for us, and His desire to have a real relationship with you! More information here

8:30 am and 10 am

8:30 a.m. (in person) & 10:00 a.m. (online or in person). Join us for meaningful worship, relevant teaching directly from the Bible, and a warm and friendly community. Our children's program is always FUN, spiritually meaningful and secure! Children's classes through 6th grade will be available at all services. Kids through 6th grade will enjoy special activities including the Easter week story, age appropriate activities, and an Easter Egg Hunt! More information here

9 am - 1 pm

The Children's Ministry Team is offering Nursery care and Preschool class during our 9am worship. Nursery care and Preschool to 3rd grade Sunday School will be available during the 10:45 worship.4th grade and up will worship with their families. Offered in person and online here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIkTI--hSRQfYvRltPW7tQA. More information here

8 am, 10 am, 12 pm

Mass of the resurrection at 8 am. 10 am service will be livestreamed. And there will be a 12 pm service. More information here

9 am, 10.45 am

Easter Week at Newcov is an exciting time as we look to remember the death and burial of Christ and celebrate the resurrection of the son of God. More information here

9 am, 11 am

More information here

9 am, 11 am, 11:15 am

English services at 9 am and 11 am. Spanish service at 11:15 am. Free family photos. Activities for kids in between English services at 10:30 am. More information here

9 am, 11 am

Gateway is made up of ordinary people from the community, just like you! We are committed to growing in our love for Christ, each other and our community. More information here

9 am, 11 am

Services will be held in our outdoor amphitheater at our Merced campus, weather permitting. If weather is uncooperative, services will be moved inside. More information here

6:30 am, 8 am, 10 am, 12:30 pm, 7 pm

For Catholics and most other Christians all over the world, Easter is a solemn holiday that is held on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox; which is in late March to mid-April.

Easter Sunday, the Pascha, or Resurrection Sunday as it is also known, marks the third day after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and the day of his miraculous resurrection, fulfilling the Messiah prophecy foretold in the Old Testament. Spanish mass will be 8am & 12:30pm. English mass will be at 6:30am + 10am + 7pm. Simultaneous Masses will be celebrated outside for overflow at 8:05 a.m., 10:05 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. as needed. More information here

8:30 am, 10 am, 11:30 am

You're invited to Easter at Neighborhood Church! We're throwing a party to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus on Sunday, April 17 at 8:30am, 10am, 11:30am! There will be a family photo booth, you can create your own Easter basket, free portraits for the whole family, outdoor lounge area, bounce house and Easter kids game area with prizes. More information here

10 am

As we do each year, we will be inviting our neighbors and community to join us for these services. Please help us make this a welcoming place for all who will join us those days. We also encourage you to be praying about who the Spirit might be leading you to invite to the Easter services this year. More information here. More information here

9 am, 11 am

Join us for Easter 2022! Start inviting your friends and family. Spanish sunrise service at 6am. More services at 9am & 11am. More information here

10 am