The Brat House Grill in Wisconsin is making waves on social media as they shared a hilarious new sign. Located in Wisconsin Dells, you can find award winning brats in the oldest building in Sauk County. The building was constructed in 1850 as a Baptist Boys School House called the Delta Academy. The building went through various transformations over the long history from a church to being used as a Grand Army of the Republic Hall to becoming the Old Academy Antique Mall. In 2007, the building went through another transformation and became home of the Brat House Grill.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO