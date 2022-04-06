Florida must care as much about wrongfully imprisoned as it does about business balance sheets | Editorial

This session, the Legislature passed SB 620 to require cities and counties to compensate businesses for lost profits due to new regulations. Lawmakers didn’t prohibit claims from businesses with histories of code violations or tax problems. They probably would have said past behavior didn’t matter: Losses are losses. Payment is due.

if that’s true for the profits of a business, shouldn’t it also be true for the precious years of a human life, stolen by a wrongful conviction? Consider the magnitude of that loss. Missed graduations, birthdays, holidays and funerals of loved ones. For some, it was the opportunity to marry and have children; for others, the chance to love and raise children they were locked away from or to watch grandchildren grow. These moments of daily life, missed forever because the state made the worst possible mistake a government can make.

Then look at how those wrongful convictions came to pass. Some were fueled by blatant police or prosecutor misconduct, others by flawed science or mistaken identification. Investigations often focused on the wrong suspects because they had had prior run-ins with the law.

It should not be acceptable to ignore the injury that occurs to the victim of a wrongful conviction because of unrelated episodes in that person’s past. Yet year after year, the Legislature denies the wrongfully imprisoned the money state law says they deserve, simply because they have slipped up in the past.

You don’t have to imagine what these wrongfully convicted people suffer. You can read about the men and women who have had their sentences overturned — not because of a “technicality,” but because evidence of their innocence was overwhelming. Some lose three or four decades of their lives before their innocence is established. When the state makes a mistake of this magnitude, lawmakers have acknowledged that compensation is owed. By law, the state pays $50,000 for every year a person spends behind bars for a crime they did not commit.

But that law includes cruel barriers. The biggest problem is the “clean hands” provision, which bars someone with a violent felony conviction, or two convictions on any felony charge, even relatively minor ones, from receiving compensation under the law. There’s also a 90-day time limit after exoneration to seek payment — an illogically short period of time for someone who has spent decades behind bars and must immediately navigate a byzantine legal system.

The vast majority of wrongly incarcerated people fail at least one of those tests. They receive nothing, unless the Legislature passes a special claims bill.

A cruel denial

Over the past 10 years, bills have been filed for a handful of exonerees. But only one, Clifford Williams of Jacksonville, who served 43 years in prison after he and his nephew were convicted of a murder they did not commit, won justice in Tallahassee. While action on Williams’ case was relatively speedy, bills for other exonerees have been filed year after year, and never get so much as the required review by a special master.

To read some of their stories, visit orlandosentinel.com/opinion . You’ll meet a man who was just 13 years old when he was accused of a rape and robbery he didn’t commit, and lost the next 38 years of his life. You’ll read about a Hillsborough County man who spent 37 years behind bars, including three years on death row, before the state admitted there was “no compelling evidence” that he was guilty of murder.

There’s the story of a man convicted in 2004 of a double murder who successfully fought to have his conviction overturned but who was kept in prison until time ran out to seek compensation. And another of a man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl who spent 22 years in prison, and was set free after his alleged victim described how her mother coached her through a false accusation.

How many still wait?

According to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, only eight people have received compensation under Florida’s wrongful-conviction law.

How many should have been paid? The best estimate ― when combining research from the University of California Irvine’s exoneration database with the Innocence Project’s list of death row exonerations ― is that more than 100 people have been exonerated for crimes they did not commit, at least half of them wrongly sentenced to death or life in prison.

Clearly, Florida is not fulfilling the justice it promised when the exoneration law was first enacted.

There’s a fix for this. But, like the exonerees, it’s one Florida lawmakers have steadfastly ignored year after year: A bill that would take out the clean-hands barriers, and give people more time to seek compensation.

As voters evaluate candidates in the upcoming legislative elections, they should ask them whether they favor this move toward fundamental fairness. And when lawmakers convene in 2023, they can start their new term with the declaration that, in Florida, justice is something that is meant for all.

