ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida must care as much about wrongfully imprisoned as it does about business balance sheets | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

This session, the Legislature passed SB 620 to require cities and counties to compensate businesses for lost profits due to new regulations. Lawmakers didn’t prohibit claims from businesses with histories of code violations or tax problems. They probably would have said past behavior didn’t matter: Losses are losses. Payment is due.

if that’s true for the profits of a business, shouldn’t it also be true for the precious years of a human life, stolen by a wrongful conviction? Consider the magnitude of that loss. Missed graduations, birthdays, holidays and funerals of loved ones. For some, it was the opportunity to marry and have children; for others, the chance to love and raise children they were locked away from or to watch grandchildren grow. These moments of daily life, missed forever because the state made the worst possible mistake a government can make.

Then look at how those wrongful convictions came to pass. Some were fueled by blatant police or prosecutor misconduct, others by flawed science or mistaken identification. Investigations often focused on the wrong suspects because they had had prior run-ins with the law.

It should not be acceptable to ignore the injury that occurs to the victim of a wrongful conviction because of unrelated episodes in that person’s past. Yet year after year, the Legislature denies the wrongfully imprisoned the money state law says they deserve, simply because they have slipped up in the past.

You don’t have to imagine what these wrongfully convicted people suffer. You can read about the men and women who have had their sentences overturned — not because of a “technicality,” but because evidence of their innocence was overwhelming. Some lose three or four decades of their lives before their innocence is established. When the state makes a mistake of this magnitude, lawmakers have acknowledged that compensation is owed. By law, the state pays $50,000 for every year a person spends behind bars for a crime they did not commit.

But that law includes cruel barriers. The biggest problem is the “clean hands” provision, which bars someone with a violent felony conviction, or two convictions on any felony charge, even relatively minor ones, from receiving compensation under the law. There’s also a 90-day time limit after exoneration to seek payment — an illogically short period of time for someone who has spent decades behind bars and must immediately navigate a byzantine legal system.

The vast majority of wrongly incarcerated people fail at least one of those tests. They receive nothing, unless the Legislature passes a special claims bill.

A cruel denial

Over the past 10 years, bills have been filed for a handful of exonerees. But only one, Clifford Williams of Jacksonville, who served 43 years in prison after he and his nephew were convicted of a murder they did not commit, won justice in Tallahassee. While action on Williams’ case was relatively speedy, bills for other exonerees have been filed year after year, and never get so much as the required review by a special master.

To read some of their stories, visit orlandosentinel.com/opinion . You’ll meet a man who was just 13 years old when he was accused of a rape and robbery he didn’t commit, and lost the next 38 years of his life. You’ll read about a Hillsborough County man who spent 37 years behind bars, including three years on death row, before the state admitted there was “no compelling evidence” that he was guilty of murder.

There’s the story of a man convicted in 2004 of a double murder who successfully fought to have his conviction overturned but who was kept in prison until time ran out to seek compensation. And another of a man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl who spent 22 years in prison, and was set free after his alleged victim described how her mother coached her through a false accusation.

How many still wait?

According to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, only eight people have received compensation under Florida’s wrongful-conviction law.

How many should have been paid? The best estimate ― when combining research from the University of California Irvine’s exoneration database with the Innocence Project’s list of death row exonerations ― is that more than 100 people have been exonerated for crimes they did not commit, at least half of them wrongly sentenced to death or life in prison.

Clearly, Florida is not fulfilling the justice it promised when the exoneration law was first enacted.

There’s a fix for this. But, like the exonerees, it’s one Florida lawmakers have steadfastly ignored year after year: A bill that would take out the clean-hands barriers, and give people more time to seek compensation.

As voters evaluate candidates in the upcoming legislative elections, they should ask them whether they favor this move toward fundamental fairness. And when lawmakers convene in 2023, they can start their new term with the declaration that, in Florida, justice is something that is meant for all.

Read their stories:

Clemente Aguirre-Jarquin: The case fell apart but the clock ran out

Scotty Bartek: Caught in a father’s worst nightmare of false accusation

Barney Brown: Will the state pay for trampling rights of a young teen?

Robert Duboise: A prosecutor sought the truth - and it set him free.

Pitts and Lee: For 25 years, denial of compensation shamed Florida .

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Prison#Editorials
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis pictures a Florida-Georgia ‘Cold War’ if Stacey Abrams wins election

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida would face a “Cold War” with Georgia if Democrat Stacey Abrams were to become Georgia’s next governor. “If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a Cold War between Florida and Georgia at that point,” DeSantis, a Republican, told an enthusiastic crowd Friday. “I mean, I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy