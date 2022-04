If ya ask me, shorts are the most reliable and comfortable bottoms you can wear in the summer—full stop. So even though '90s trends, micro miniskirts, and (omg!) this pink Zara slip dress have been in the spotlight recently, the power of cute summer shorts remains unmatched. Let's give 'em the attention they deserve, shall we? After all, shorts can be so much more practical than skirts and dresses (especially when it comes to windy days)—but they're also just as versatile. That's why we've rounded up 28 super cool pairs for you to live in this summer.

APPAREL ・ 25 DAYS AGO