Council recieved ‘clean’ financial audit

A special meeting of Sulphur Springs City Council has been called for Tuesday for consideration of an large equipment purchase and an audit. The City Council will once again be asked to consider using a Sourcewell contract to purchase a backhoe from South Star JCB. The Council also considered but opted after discussion during the regular meeting on March 1, 2022, to follow City Manager Marc Maxwell’s recommendation to put the potential purchase for the capital improvement department on hold until more research could be done to see if a less costly new option is available.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO