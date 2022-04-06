St. Paul Begins Process To Create Foundation For Reparations

Masks will stay on in St. Paul Public Schools. Driving the news: The city's school board voted Tuesday night to continue a mask mandate for students and staff, The Pioneer Press reports. The 3-2 vote bucked the superintendent's recommendation to lift the requirement as long as case levels remain low.
ST PAUL, Minn. — It's official: St. Paul teachers and educational support professionals have a new contact after the results of a district-wide vote were tabulated Wednesday. Members of the St. Paul Federation of Educators voted in their work locations over two days, tallying enough yes votes to OK...
Comments / 0