In February 2022, Pittsboro resident Tracy Kelly quietly made history when she was promoted to the rank of chief deputy of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. Although becoming chief deputy is an impressive career milestone for any law enforcement professional, Kelly is unique in that she is the first female Chief Deputy and highest-ranking female the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has seen in more than 100 years; only Sheriff Mary Myrtle Siler, the first female Sheriff in the state of North Carolina, achieved a higher rank when she was appointed Chatham County Sheriff in 1920.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 23 DAYS AGO