ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Dude Perfect trades irons for irreverence at the Masters

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The home of the Masters is making an effort to reach a younger generation of golfers as the...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How much does it cost to attend The Masters?

The Masters is like the Super Bowl, World Series, or March Madness of golf. And it’s not just the dream of a golfer to attend as a player but fans dream of watching the game on the green as well. So how much does it cost to attend the...
AUGUSTA, GA
KEYT

Masters Day 2: All eyes on Scheffler, wind as weekend looms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The weekend couldn’t come soon enough for players at the Masters. They really had only two choices as the sun began to set on Augusta National and the reality of their situation became clear. They could watch Scottie Scheffler roll in birdie putts and hope more of theirs go in, too. Or they could study the weather and hope the wind howls through the tall Georgia pines. Count Tiger Woods among the weather watchers.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Augusta, GA
Sports
KSN.com

Best Rowenta steam iron

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you want to look neat and polished, a steam iron makes it quick and easy to get rid of wrinkles or creases in your favorite clothes. If you want a top-of-the-line model, Rowenta steam irons are some of the best options on the market.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Dude Perfect#Sports Equipment#Youtube Stars#Ap Sports#Augusta National
KEYT

Peña homers with parents watching, Astros thump Angels 13-6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit his first major league home run while his parents were being interviewed on the broadcast, Kyle Tucker went deep twice and the Houston Astros pounded the Los Angeles Angels 13-6. Houston homered six times in total, with Jose Altuve, Aledmys Díaz and Alex Bregman also connecting. It’s the 16th time Houston has had at least six homers in a game, and five of those have come since 2019. The Astros had 14 hits. Jared Walsh had three hits and drove in two for the Angels. Peña, Houston’s rookie replacement at shortstop after Carlos Correa signed with Minnesota, got his first big league hit with a single in the second inning.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Quote Going Viral: Golf World Reacts

Never question the heart of a champion. Tiger Woods fought back from unimaginable odds just to play in this year’s Masters. And even though Saturday’s round wasn’t his best, he still had a message for everyone out there trying to accomplish something. “Never give up. Always chase...
GOLF
KEYT

Last Day: Embiid closing in history, NBA matchups to be set

Joel Embiid is about to make history. And a half-dozen first-round or play-in game matchups are set to be decided. The final day of the NBA season has no shortage of storylines. A new scoring champion will be crowned and, barring something crazy, Embiid will become the first international player to win that title. The Philadelphia big man from Cameroon would also be the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy