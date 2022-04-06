ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
WECT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service storm survey team determined an EF-1 tornado touched down in Marion County during the severe weather outbreak Tuesday night and traveled into Horry County. Information from NWS shows the tornado developed in an area north of...

