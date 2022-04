ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community on Tuesday is remembering the legacy of a Pace woman who was also a leader for women veterans on the Gulf Coast. Channel 3 reported Monday that Nancy Bullock-Prevot, 46, was killed in a head-on motorcycle collision on Chumuckla Highway in Pace. She was the CEO and founder of the HER Foundation, and also served 20 years in the Navy.

