Scammers are not picky about what they steal from you. Whether your social media logins or banking details, they can sell them on the Dark Web for a tidy profit. But while social media details can be easy for thieves to scrape, it turns out that credit card information is relatively straightforward to come by. Moreover, credit card cloning and theft are so rampant that there are 1.6 million card numbers for sale on the Dark Web.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO