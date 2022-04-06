Let Alexander 23 Be Your Emotional Translator

S.G. Goodman is ready to feel the love on "All My Love Is Coming Back to Me." With influences ranging from garage rock to post-punk to Appalachian folk, the Kentucky-raised indie rocker has drawn plenty of critical attention for her gripping songwriting that is as contemplative as it is captivating. While she's known for her pensive compositions featuring poignant lyrics about trauma, politics and queerness, "All My Love Is Coming Back to Me" is a hopeful, starry-eyed song about embracing love. And needless to say, it's a far cry from Goodman's typical meditations on heartbreak and loss, which some could view as an optimistic reorientation of her usual ruminations on the impact of love.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO