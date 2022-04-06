ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he gave $800K to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters' defense fund, a violation of Colorado law

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVocal election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 69

Zappa for President
1d ago

He's going to need that money for his own defense fund..! He was served papers for a lawsuit when he was in Denver

Reply(2)
7
Oldschoolman
2d ago

You might as well hire her because she's not winning anything in the Fall...

Reply(10)
17
Jostein Nibben
1d ago

Good, now throw him in jail so he can be Ben Dovers special pillow guy!!!

Reply(1)
18
