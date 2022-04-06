MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he gave $800K to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters' defense fund, a violation of Colorado law
Vocal election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he...www.nbcnews.com
Vocal election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he...www.nbcnews.com
He's going to need that money for his own defense fund..! He was served papers for a lawsuit when he was in Denver
You might as well hire her because she's not winning anything in the Fall...
Good, now throw him in jail so he can be Ben Dovers special pillow guy!!!
Comments / 69