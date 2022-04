With the 2022 NFL draft just a few weeks away, the fog is beginning to clear and the scope of potential landing spots for the top prospects is beginning to narrow. Former Alabama players are regulars to the annual three-day event. Though former members of the Crimson Tide are known for taking over the first round, the upcoming 2022 draft will likely only feature two players from the 2021 roster.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO