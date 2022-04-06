Wednesday's Major League Linescores

WASHINGTON -- Pete Alonso twirled his bat when his first career grand slam broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, then put his index fingers to his mouth as if hushing the crowd after celebrating with teammates near the plate, propelling the New York Mets to a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Chris Bassitt cruised through six innings in his Mets debut, and New York won its third straight to open Buck Showalter's tenure as manager. The Mets have outscored Washington 17-4 and go for a series sweep Sunday. About 48 hours removed from getting...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO