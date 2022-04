BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Maryland State Police tell WJZ they have completed their investigation into the Robert Vicosa case, saying it was a murder-suicide, but no further details were immediately available. That development comes as Pennsylvania’s attorney general said he will not pursue criminal charges against police in York County, Pennsylvania who were accused of stalling enforcement of a protective order. But the attorney general still has concerns about the police response. Robert Vicosa is a former Baltimore County police officer who investigators said killed his friend, Baltimore County Sergeant Tia Bynum, then his two young daughters, before shooting himself. He was at the center of...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 22 DAYS AGO