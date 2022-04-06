ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Approves New Child Advocate for New Hampshire

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has a new State Child Advocate. The Executive Council on Wednesday approved Cassandra Sanchez for the position. She succeeds Moira O'Neill, the first person to hold the position. O'Neill declined to...

US News and World Report

Man Missing From New Hampshire Fishing Group Identified

MONROE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who has been missing since he unsuccessfully tried to retrieve a drifting boat in northern New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol division said Friday that the search continues for Jonathan Zukowski, 31, of Littleton. He was one...
