Want to jump straight to the answer? VSP Vision Insurance is one of the most popular vision coverage providers in the nation. Learn more here. Do you have vision insurance? Many Americans are surprised to learn that their health insurance doesn’t cover vision-related expenses. A lot of people receive vision coverage through their employer-sponsored health insurance but adult vision benefits aren’t considered an “essential benefit” by the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) regulations. This means that if you have a private insurance plan, you likely don’t have adult vision coverage on your plan.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO