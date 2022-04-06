Coffee Talk: Organizers Accuse Overland Park Starbucks Of Union Busting

Starbucks faces a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board for allegedly retaliating against two workers trying to unionise their coffee house in Arizona, marking the first formal government complaint against the company during a nationwide union effort among Starbucks employees at corporate-run stores.The formal complaint alleges that the company violated federal labour law by surveilling and retaliating against union supporters and “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees” organising a union, according to the board’s regional director in Phoenix.In the complaint, the labour board accuses Starbucks managers of suspending one employee and giving her a written warning and rejecting...
