Economy

Unlocking the Promise of Africa's Free Trade Zone

Voice of America
 3 days ago

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss what...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

Fishy Business: Report Details Chinese Fleet’s Illegal Operations in West Africa

Johannesburg — It’s the classic postcard image of Ghana: brightly colored, narrow wooden fishing boats pulling into the dock of seaside village, bringing in the daily catch. But increasingly this way of life is under threat, with a new investigation showing how Chinese vessels engaged in illegal fishing are depleting stocks, sometimes even selling the fish back to the local communities whose livelihoods and food security have been undermined.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Conversation Africa

DRC is set to become 7th member of the east Africa trading bloc: what’s in it for everyone

Shortly after his controversial electoral victory in early 2019, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi sought to get his country admitted into the East African Community. Recently, the East African Community ministers recommended the DRC’s admission, a decision set to be formalised by the bloc’s presidents when they meet on 29 March. Regional integration expert Jonathan Ang'ani Omuchesi discusses key points of the decision.
AFRICA
Voice of America

Sri Lanka Calls for $1 Billion Debt Restructure as Economic Crisis Rages

COLOMBO — Sri Lanka must urgently seek funds from multilateral lenders and try to restructure a debt payment due in July, its outgoing finance minister said Thursday, pleading for political stability amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades. The opposition and some partners of the ruling coalition rejected...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Google Internet Cable Lands in Africa, Promising Fast Connection

DAKAR (Reuters) - A subsea cable owned by Google that promises to double internet speeds for millions in Africa arrived in Togo on Friday, the company said, the latest step in a multi-year project to provide cheaper access to users across the continent. The Equiano cable, the first of its...
WORLD
Voice of America

Africa Urged to Use Good Governance, Inclusion to Fight Violent Extremism

Nairobi — A top U.S. military commander says African countries dealing with violent extremism need to enact good governance, a stronger rule of law and inclusion of marginalized communities if they want to promote stability. Africa has seen an increase in terror groups operating across the continent in recent...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Africa 54: UN Officials Report Somalia Famine Risks, Ivory Coast Fulani Men Fear Persecution,Two-Thirds of Africans Reportedly Caught COVID

Coming up on Africa 54: •Amid a growing risk of famine in Somalia, a United Nations humanitarian visit to the East African nation highlights the dire conditions of displaced Somalis. •In northern Ivory Coast, Fulani men say they are being persecuted by security forces. •A new report concludes that two-thirds of Africans have been infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic – we’ll have details. For this and more stay tuned to Africa 54!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Sri Lanka in Turmoil as Economic Crisis Spirals into Political Chaos

NEW DELHI — Sri Lanka faces unprecedented turmoil as a deepening economic crisis triggers raging street demonstrations while a political impasse plays out as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa defies calls to step down, complicating efforts to alleviate the situation, analysts say. As lines for cooking fuel, gasoline, diesel fuel and...
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Global Food Prices Soar Amid Ukraine War

New York — The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said Friday the food price index rose a record 12.6% from February to March, in part due to shocks from the war in Ukraine. "Prices for staple foodstuffs such as wheat and vegetable oils have been soaring...
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

China’s Deal with the Solomon Islands Raises Concerns in Pacific Area

A security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands has raised concerns in the South Pacific Ocean area. Some nations worry the deal could launch a buildup of China’s military there, threatening neighboring countries. The Solomon Islands government said an early version of its agreement with China will be...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Sahel, West Africa Facing Worst Food Crisis in Decade

GENEVA — Millions of people in the Sahel and West Africa are facing the worst food crisis in a decade as conflict and climate disasters send the price of essential commodities soaring. The World Food Program reports the number of hungry people across West Africa and the Sahel has...
AFRICA

