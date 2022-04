WESTERLY — The Town Council is taking preliminary steps toward establishing public use of town-owned river side property off Margin Street. On Monday the council agreed to direct Town Manager Shawn Lacey to inform the operator of Westerly Marina, which has leased the property for many years, that its lease would not be renewed when it expires later this year. Assistant Harbor Master Kimberly Rayner Russell and Douglas Brockway, a member of the Zoning Board of Review and the Economic Development Commission, said a recent walk-through inspection of the property, which is along the Pawcatuck River, revealed several needs.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 18 DAYS AGO