Tom Brady's return from his brief retirement was a key factor in Bruce Arians' decision to step down as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach. "I was waiting for Tom and to see what he was going to do," Arians said on the "Wolf & Luke Show" recently. "Once he came back, it was a no-brainer. (Todd Bowles is) in a great shape. The organization is in a great shape. I probably wouldn't have done it had Tom not unretired."

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO