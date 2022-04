Lebanese, Cambodian, Italian, Jamaican, the list goes on. With dozens of restaurants to choose from in Utica, there always is a spot to eat, the question is where. For those who might need help to decide, the online review site Yelp provides a list of restaurants based on zip code. People also can filter their options by type of restaurant, price range, distance and other features such as children-friendly, outdoor seating available or free Wi-Fi.

UTICA, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO