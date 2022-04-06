ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Ellen Trout Zoo Says Farewell To African Lion in Lufkin, Texas

By Dan Patrick
News Talk 860 KSFA
News Talk 860 KSFA
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Since 2008 if you heard a lion's roar at Ellen Trout Zoo, it was most likely Mashaka. He was a staple at the zoo and will be missed by his keepers and all of us who frequent the zoo. Generations of visitors got to behold the majesty of an...

