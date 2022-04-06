ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The mass killing that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just blocks from California’s Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said Wednesday. What You Need To Know. Police believe at...

Police arrest 2 after Family Dollar gunfight

MIAMI, Fla. – A female employee that was let go from a Family Dollar store Tuesday allegedly came back to the store with a man and that’s when shots were fired. No one was hurt or seriously injured at the store in Northwest Miami Dade, which is near Northwest 17th Avenue and 71st Street.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
Vice

'If There Is No Body, There Is No Crime': 21 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The discovery of 21 bodies this week in a clandestine grave in the northern Mexican state of Sonora happened thanks to an anonymous tip. A man told the group of women looking for their missing family members to take an excavator to the backyard of an ordinary-looking house in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, a six-hour drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
cbs19news

Inmate pleads to attempt to kill another inmate from rival gang

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gang member has pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a Mexican rival in prison. According to a release, the last of five federal prisoners who were charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at U.S. Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to attempted murder.
ABINGDON, VA

