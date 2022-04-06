Alice Marie Huckabee

VIROQUA, WI—Alice Faye Thorson, age 84, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by family after a three-month battle with pancreatic cancer under the awesome care of Gundersen Health Hospice Staff. She was born on October 17, 1937, in Viroqua, to Milan “Red” and Winifred (Kyser) Larson. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1955. Alice was salutatorian and her best friend, Linda Langhus, was the valedictorian. They went to Madison General School of Nursing for the three-year program. Following graduation, she moved to Eau Claire, where she was on the faculty of Luther Hospital School of Nursing until it merged with UW-Eau Claire. She then moved to Madison, where she worked at Oak Wood Care Center. In 1979, Alice moved to Florida and married Rev. Dr. John Eckhardt, a Lutheran minister. She worked as executive director in several care facilities. Along the journey, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Professional Arts from Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, ME, and a Master of Arts in Business and Health Services from Webster University in St. Louis, MO. She was executive director at Waterman Village in Mt. Dora, FL, and they named a garden in her honor. Alice and John moved to Gainesville, GA, in 2001 and she became the first executive director of Lanier Village Estates, a facility that included independent residences, assisted living, and nursing home care. After John died in September of 2009, Alice continued to work until 2012, retiring at the age of 74. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing and playing the piano. In June, 2012, she moved to Denver to be close to her daughter, Amy Donegan. On June 13, 2015, she married her high school classmate, Thor J. Thorson. She joined the Immanuel Lutheran Church when she moved to Viroqua and was active in the choir until 2019, when she was declared legally blind due to macular degeneration. She dealt with that challenge in a very positive manner and with good humor. Alice was an extremely caring and bright individual who developed many friends over the years. Those friends were very supportive throughout her illness, and Alice was deeply grateful for their many kindnesses.

