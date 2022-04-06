ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why Are Some Immune To COVID-19?

By Maria Loreto
thefreshtoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease, there’s a group of people who have never caught the virus despite leading normal lives. After two years of a pandemic, the majority of people have had first-hand experience with COVID-19. Still, there’s a group of people who, despite living their normal lives over...

thefreshtoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Elevated inflammation persists in immune cells months after mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, and the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cells called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Long COVID symptoms might depend on the COVID variant

The different coronavirus variants may create various long COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new study. Driving the news: The study — which will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022) in April — found that each COVID-19 variant leads to different long-term COVID-19 symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Bryant
L.A. Weekly

Why COVID-19 Sometimes Causes This Unexpected Side Effect

COVID-19 is associated with some strange symptoms. But this one in particular isn’t listed by the CDC, yet it’s reported by a many people. COVID-19 is a disease with plenty of weird symptoms. While it’s mostly respiratory, the virus also has an impact on peoples’ motivation, producing a slew of weird symptoms like rashes, COVID tongue, and COVID toes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Covid#Australian#Abc Australia
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Sickness Lingers in 1 in 4 Kids Who Got COVID With Symptoms

March 15, 2022 -- A quarter of children and teens who contract COVID-19 and have symptoms develop lingering problems, according to a new preprint study. The long-term issues were wide-ranging and were like long COVID symptoms seen in adults, such as fatigue, sleep disorders, breathing issues, heart issues, and gastrointestinal problems.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WINKNEWS.com

Fatty liver disease skyrocketing and most who have it don’t know

It’s estimated a hundred-million Americans have it, and the vast majority don’t know it. And what they don’t know, could harm them. Medical experts say fatty liver disease is one of the most widespread, and undiagnosed, health conditions in this country. As we see more cases we...
FORT MYERS, FL
womenworking.com

What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Signs and What to Do

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disorder characterized by extreme fatigue, no matter the amount of sleep you get. The fatigue lasts for at least six months but can go on for years, and can’t be explained by an underlying medical condition. Anyone can develop CFS, but it is...
HEALTH
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
deseret.com

What does ‘medium COVID’ mean?

Experts have been expressing concern about “long COVID-19” for years now, signaling the damaging long-term side effects of a COVID-19 infection. But there appears to be another type of COVID to monitor — “medium COVID.”. Details: So what is “medium COVID,” exactly? Well, NPR’s Nina Feldman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Concerns: Fatty Liver

About one third of young people living with HIV may have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Over time, NAFLD can lead to inflammation, cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is often accompanied by obesity and metabolic syndrome. Management involves lifestyle changes, such as weight loss and exercise. Spanish researchers analyzed 38 children, adolescents and young adults with perinatal HIV, meaning they acquired the virus around the time of birth. They were all on antiretroviral therapy, and most had viral suppression. Eleven people with HIV (29%) were diagnosed with NAFLD using noninvasive imaging, compared with just three of 38 HIV-negative young people (8%). HIV--related parameters, such as viral load and CD4 cell count, generally did not differ significantly between those with and without NAFLD, and the condition was only partially explained by overweight and metabolic syndrome. The researchers suggested that routine liver ultrasound imaging should be considered for young people with perinatally acquired HIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover why women are more resistant to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease than men

One of the most common disorders globally, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a leading cause of death worldwide. Its progressive form, called "nonalcoholic steatohepatitis" (NASH), affects about 30% of all NAFLD patients, and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite many research efforts, we still do not understand the underlying mechanisms of NAFLD/NASH and, consequently, lack an effective treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy