The New York City field office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will now be required to give immigrants a fair consideration of release after the New York Civil Liberties Union and The Bronx Defenders reached a settlement with the agency. For approximately the next three years, ICE will have to take multiple factors into […]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO