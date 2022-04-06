Fire scorches about 3 acres of brush near 118 Freeway in Chatsworth area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of firefighters late Sunday night made quick work of a four-acre brush fire that erupted near Hansen Dam in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Lakeview Terrace. (Source: CBS) The Hansen Fire broke out before 9:30 p.m. on the north end of the Hansen Dam Recreation Area, close to the 210 Freeway. It was upgraded to a greater-alarm status within about 45 minutes. The fire moved slowly east, fueled by 10 mile per hour winds. More than 120 Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded with a ground and air attack to combat the flames. It took crews one hour and 39 minutes to bring the blaze under control, the fire department said. There were no injuries and no damage to structures. No evacuations were ordered. The L.A. County Fire Department also assisted in the firefight. The cause is under investigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO