Fire scorches about 3 acres of brush near 118 Freeway in Chatsworth area

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — A fire scorched about three acres of brush Wednesday near the westbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in the Chatsworth area, but no structures were damaged. Firefighters were sent...

Related
CBS LA

Crews Knock Down Raging Brush Fire Near Hansen Dam

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of firefighters late Sunday night made quick work of a four-acre brush fire that erupted near Hansen Dam in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Lakeview Terrace. (Source: CBS) The Hansen Fire broke out before 9:30 p.m. on the north end of the Hansen Dam Recreation Area, close to the 210 Freeway. It was upgraded to a greater-alarm status within about 45 minutes. The fire moved slowly east, fueled by 10 mile per hour winds. More than 120 Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded with a ground and air attack to combat the flames. It took crews one hour and 39 minutes to bring the blaze under control, the fire department said. There were no injuries and no damage to structures. No evacuations were ordered. The L.A. County Fire Department also assisted in the firefight. The cause is under investigation.
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
Kearney Hub

Orleans fire truck a total loss in grass fire that burned 200 acres near Stamford

STAMFORD — An Orleans fire truck and about 200 acres burned Wednesday in a grass fire near Stamford. The Stamford Volunteer Fire Department was called at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday to a grass fire along D Road. The fire went around one house before jumping the road and came within 200 yards of a second house, said Stamford Fire Chief Mike Shaw. Neither structure caught fire or had noticeable damage, Shaw said.
CBS LA

Grass Fire Near LAX Impacted Freeway Traffic

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A grass fire near Sepulveda Boulevard and the 105 Freeway was impacting traffic, the Los Angeles International Airport reported Saturday. Officials asked motorists to use Century Boulevard as an alternative route to LAX. The Los Angeles Fire Department was at the scene and there was no impact to airport operations otherwise. “All roads in the area have reopened,” officials with LAX tweeted at around 1:22 p.m. A grass fire near Sepulveda and the 105 is impacting traffic on Sepulveda. Use Century Blvd as alternative. @LAFD is on scene. No impact to airport operations otherwise. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) March 19, 2022
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Multi-acre brush fire has firefighters going off road

A brush fire in a heavily wooded area west of I-95 at the Route 273 off ramp kept firefighters busy, and jammed southbound traffic on the interstate, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Christiana Fire Company was called to the area around 2 p.m. and immediately started calling for additional engines,...
Middletown Press

Two-acre brush fire in Ledyard extinguished

LEDYARD — Town fire unit fought a 2-acre brush fire Tuesday evening, the Ledyard Fire Company said on its Facebook page. The fire company reported the brush fire in the 600 block of Shewville Road around 6:20 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., the fire company said the fire had been extinguished and all companies had cleared the scene.
