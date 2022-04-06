ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubisoft is reportedly working on another Ghost Recon

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
It’s looking like another mainline entry in the Ghost Recon series is in the works at Ubisoft.

A report by Kotaku claims that Ubisoft’s Paris studio is working on another Ghost Recon codenamed OVER, which appeared on that massive Nvidia leak from last fall. The game has allegedly been in development for over a year and may arrive in 2023. Kotaku also claims that Ghost Recon Frontline, the free-to-play battle royale very reminiscent of Call of Duty: Warzone, is undergoing an overhaul following fan feedback.

All of this comes after Ubisoft’s announcement that Ghost Recon Breakpoint won’t get additional content updates. Operation Motherland, the game’s final DLC, came out last year on Nov. 2, 2021.

Where the series goes from here is anybody’s guess. Ghost Recon Breakpoint came under fire earlier this year when Ubisoft added NFTs, a decision that left fans quite upset. The company isn’t giving up on blockchain technology despite pushback, either.

If OVER does indeed exist, people outside of Ubisoft’s offices likely aren’t going to see it for a long time. Not that there’s a shortage of great shooters out there, so it’s no big deal.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

