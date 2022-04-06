ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Temporary street closures for Festival of the Arts, April 8-30

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 2 days ago

Temporary street closures before, during and after Festival of the Arts will affect downtown traffic April 8-30.

The Festival takes place April 19-24 in Bicentennial Park between the Civic Center Music Hall and City Hall.

Streets bordering the park will be closed starting April 8 for setup. The closures include:

  • Walker Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive and southbound from Robert S. Kerr Avenue to Main Street. The Arts District Garage will be accessible from Walker Avenue to Latting Circle.
  • Lee Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive with alley access. Northbound and southbound from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive.
  • Colcord Drive – Eastbound from Lee Avenue to Walker Avenue.
  • Couch Drive – Westbound from Walker Avenue to Lee Avenue.

Click here to view a map of the closures.

All streets will reopen April 30. Drivers should allow extra time downtown during the closures.

On-street parking bordering Bicentennial Park will not be accessible while the streets are closed. Pedestrian access to Bicentennial Park and Civic Center Music Hall will be maintained.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristy Yager

(405) 297-2550

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

