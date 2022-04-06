Temporary street closures for Festival of the Arts, April 8-30
Temporary street closures before, during and after Festival of the Arts will affect downtown traffic April 8-30.
The Festival takes place April 19-24 in Bicentennial Park between the Civic Center Music Hall and City Hall.
Streets bordering the park will be closed starting April 8 for setup. The closures include:
- Walker Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive and southbound from Robert S. Kerr Avenue to Main Street. The Arts District Garage will be accessible from Walker Avenue to Latting Circle.
- Lee Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive with alley access. Northbound and southbound from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive.
- Colcord Drive – Eastbound from Lee Avenue to Walker Avenue.
- Couch Drive – Westbound from Walker Avenue to Lee Avenue.
Click here to view a map of the closures.
All streets will reopen April 30. Drivers should allow extra time downtown during the closures.
On-street parking bordering Bicentennial Park will not be accessible while the streets are closed. Pedestrian access to Bicentennial Park and Civic Center Music Hall will be maintained.
# # #
Media Contact:
Kristy Yager
(405) 297-2550
