LAYUP LINES: The Lakers were the least interesting team to watch this season

I understand why everyone is laughing at the Lakers this season. They were just a colossal disaster. There are so many reasons why, and now that it’s over, the processing begins.

Fans can daydream about revisionist history, as Magic Johnson did, and wonder what could have happened if they had acquired DeMar DeRozan. That, however, would have been much more challenging than many people realize. They can fantasize about a season without injuries, though frankly, other teams were hit much harder than the Lakers were.

But it doesn’t matter! LeBron was fantastic, though I’m just glad it’s over. This was a team that was not very interesting to watch. I liked Austin Reaves, an undrafted free agent who actually tried hard. Malik Monk had some cool moments. I’m happy for Stanley Johnson, who rehabilitated his career.

However, this wasn’t even like watching the Bad News Bears. These weren’t lovable losers. There is no draft pick waiting at the other end of the tunnel. It was just lethargic basketball. I’d rather watch all 29 other NBA teams, all 12 WNBA teams, and almost any G League or international team.

The Tip-Off

Speaking of teams that don’t try very hard, I’d like to present to you, the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder and the lowly Portland Trail Blazers.

These teams are comically bad and you’d probably recognize more players if you used a random name generator in the off chance the program maybe spit out a combination of “Bobby” and “Jones” or something. Like, at least Bobby Jones was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1983. But you’re not alone if the “Lindy Waters III” isn’t ringing a bell.

My colleague, Mike Sykes, offered his thoughts on the absurd matter:

“This is pretty incredible, man. I don’t know who I feel worse for — the Thunder front office who are in real danger of losing that top-4 lottery slot or the Trail Blazers who legitimately tried their hardest to win this one. Man. This is just wildly hilarious all around no matter what way you cut it. It’s chaos. And we absolutely love to see chaos. This is what we root for. Shoutout to those Thunder players for giving it to us.”

I’ll tell you this much: Zavier Simpson hitting hook shots is definitely more interesting than whatever it was the Lakers were giving us!

One to Watch

Clippers (-2.5, -150) vs. Suns (+122), O/U 226.5, 10:00 PM ET

If you’re surprised to see the Clippers are favored in this one, I hear you! But there is a reason why everyone thinks Ty Lue’s team is a sleeping giant in the Western Conference. Paul George has looked fantastic in his first games back from injury, and this matchup may even foreshadow an upcoming postseason series.

Who’s in and out?

— Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) is out for the season, Alex Caruso (back) is listed as doubtful and Zach LaVine (knee) is listed as probable vs. the Celtics

— Celtics: Jaylen Brown (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee), and Al Horford (back) are all listed as probable vs. the Bulls

— Nets: Seth Curry (ankle) is questionable vs. the Knicks

— Magic: Franz Wagner (ankle), Wendell Carter (wrist), and Cole Anthony (toe) are questionable against the Hornets

Shootaround

