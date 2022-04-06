ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAYUP LINES: The Lakers were the least interesting team to watch this season

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vh2Ic_0f1RzDPf00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Layup Lines, our daily NBA newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every weekday afternoon.

I understand why everyone is laughing at the Lakers this season. They were just a colossal disaster. There are so many reasons why, and now that it’s over, the processing begins.

Fans can daydream about revisionist history, as Magic Johnson did, and wonder what could have happened if they had acquired DeMar DeRozan. That, however, would have been much more challenging than many people realize. They can fantasize about a season without injuries, though frankly, other teams were hit much harder than the Lakers were.

But it doesn’t matter! LeBron was fantastic, though I’m just glad it’s over. This was a team that was not very interesting to watch. I liked Austin Reaves, an undrafted free agent who actually tried hard. Malik Monk had some cool moments. I’m happy for Stanley Johnson, who rehabilitated his career.

However, this wasn’t even like watching the Bad News Bears. These weren’t lovable losers. There is no draft pick waiting at the other end of the tunnel. It was just lethargic basketball. I’d rather watch all 29 other NBA teams, all 12 WNBA teams, and almost any G League or international team.

The Tip-Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVCSL_0f1RzDPf00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Highlighting some NBA goodness from around the USA TODAY Sports network.

Speaking of teams that don’t try very hard, I’d like to present to you, the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder and the lowly Portland Trail Blazers.

These teams are comically bad and you’d probably recognize more players if you used a random name generator in the off chance the program maybe spit out a combination of “Bobby” and “Jones” or something. Like, at least Bobby Jones was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1983. But you’re not alone if the “Lindy Waters III” isn’t ringing a bell.

My colleague, Mike Sykes, offered his thoughts on the absurd matter:

“This is pretty incredible, man. I don’t know who I feel worse for — the Thunder front office who are in real danger of losing that top-4 lottery slot or the Trail Blazers who legitimately tried their hardest to win this one.

Man. This is just wildly hilarious all around no matter what way you cut it. It’s chaos. And we absolutely love to see chaos. This is what we root for. Shoutout to those Thunder players for giving it to us.”

I’ll tell you this much: Zavier Simpson hitting hook shots is definitely more interesting than whatever it was the Lakers were giving us!

One to Watch

Clippers (-2.5, -150) vs. Suns (+122), O/U 226.5, 10:00 PM ET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwOEF_0f1RzDPf00
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(All odds via Tipico)

If you’re surprised to see the Clippers are favored in this one, I hear you! But there is a reason why everyone thinks Ty Lue’s team is a sleeping giant in the Western Conference. Paul George has looked fantastic in his first games back from injury, and this matchup may even foreshadow an upcoming postseason series.

Who’s in and out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKjeQ_0f1RzDPf00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) is out for the season, Alex Caruso (back) is listed as doubtful and Zach LaVine (knee) is listed as probable vs. the Celtics

Celtics: Jaylen Brown (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee), and Al Horford (back) are all listed as probable vs. the Bulls

Nets: Seth Curry (ankle) is questionable vs. the Knicks

Magic: Franz Wagner (ankle), Wendell Carter (wrist), and Cole Anthony (toe) are questionable against the Hornets

Shootaround

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCzDu_0f1RzDPf00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

—A hysterical Lakers ‘One Shining Moment’ fan video perfectly sums up their horrible season

—HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan previews what the Lakers should do with Russell Westbrook, LeBron, and more

—Kevin Durant called Stephen A. Smith out for falling for a fake story about Kyrie Irving and James Harden

—Warriors playoff scenarios: Where Golden State stands with 3 games to play

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

AP Was There: Kevin Durant decides to leave OKC for Warriors

Four-time scoring champ Kevin Durant decides to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. His decision to join the Splash Brothers and a team that just set the NBA record with 73 wins last season sent tremors through the league. Players and executives throughout the league immediately started to contemplate how the newest super team would alter the landscape. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of Durant’s decision on July 4, 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Yardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Clinches 50 Win Season; LeBron-Doncic Duo?

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 131-113 win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday to conclude the 41-game road schedule. The Mavs also remain within striking distance of the third seed in the Western Conference . On today's Mavs Donuts, we touch on the Mavericks clinching 50 wins, Dirk Nowitzki's...
DALLAS, TX
lakersnation.com

Lakers Vs. Warriors Game Preview & TV Info: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook All Out

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in one of their three remaining games of the season. L.A.’s Play-In Tournament hopes officially ended on Tuesday when the Purple and Gold lost to the Phoenix Suns. Hence, the Lakers are facing the Warriors without their Big 3, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis played through injuries over the last week and Russell Westbrook appeared on the injury report with right shoulder soreness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Lakers expected to fire Vogel, keep Pelinka, Rambis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Al Horford
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Franz Wagner
FOX Sports

Thompson scores 33, Warriors beat Lakers to win third in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night. Jordan Poole added 19 points and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After Friday’s LeBron James News

LeBron James’ 2021-22 season is over. On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that James will miss their final two games because of an ankle sprain. “LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery,” the team said in an official release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Klay drops 33 in Dubs' win over Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors will take as many gimme-games as possible to close out the regular season. Thursday night at Chase Center was supposed to be one of them against the Los Angeles Lakers' JV squad. The Lakers, eliminated from NBA playoff contention, were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Nba Players#Layup Lines#The Bad News Bears#G League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Wizards just challenged the Knicks to a tank-off for the 10th slot in the NBA Draft lottery

There might not be a better argument for the NBA season being too long than what’s about to happen in Washington, D.C. tonight when the Wizards play the Knicks. You know how, toward the end of the year, there are always playoff teams jostling for position in the standings? Certain teams want to play other teams once the year starts, so they’ll either make a big push or care…slightly less about the game they’re about to play.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 8 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s nine-game betting slate for Friday, April 8. Detroit Pistons +5.5 (-108) Chicago Bulls -2.5 (-115) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Friday’s top games and NBA betting...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy