The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Gibsonton Drive in Hillsborough County are closed this morning as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash. The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. Troopers said a sport-utility vehicle was traveling south on I-75 when the driver lost control. There were four passengers in the SUV, one of whom was ejected and killed. The other three passengers had minor injuries. The driver suffered serious injures, troopers said.

GIBSONTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO