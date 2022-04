As Deputy Director of the Erie County Child Support program, my main goal is to encourage the consistent payment of child support to help meet the needs of the children in our community. The Child Support Department is focusing its efforts on increasing awareness of the newly updated state web portal which allows our clients to have their child support information at the tip of their fingers. Along with the web portal, we are also promoting the new statewide mobile app which allows obligors to make a secure payment from their smart phones. Information on these applications can be found at https://jfs.ohio.gov/ocs/.

