DEA Warns of Increase in Mass-Overdose Events Involving Fentanyl

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Federal authorities seized 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills and a pill press in Lawrence Friday morning, the New England branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration says. One person was arrested in the incident. The DEA said police from Boston, Burlington, Lawrence, Melrose, Quincy, Rowley, Wilmington and Westford all collaborated on the case, as did Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office. No other information about the seizure was released. 100-thousand suspected fentanyl pills and a pill 💊 press were seized in #Lawrence this AM. One arrest. Collaboration by @bostonpolice, @burlingtonpd, @lawrencepolice, @MassStatePolice, @MelrosePolice, @quincymapolice, @Rowley_PD, @WilmingtonMAPD, @Suffolk_Sheriff & Westford PD. pic.twitter.com/778aICv2Z2 — DEANewEngland (@DEANEWENGLAND) March 25, 2022 Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is behind an increase in deadly drug overdoses. The CDC says it is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO