ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DEA Warns of Increase in Mass-Overdose Events Involving Fentanyl

bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - On Wednesday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to all federal, state, and local law enforcement partners warning of a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events. “Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Already this year, numerous mass-overdose events have...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

115,000 fake pills containing fentanyl seized in DEA operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Twelve people were indicted after a monthslong Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into the drug trafficking of fake pills containing fentanyl and heroin. The suspects are charged with bringing the drugs to Oregon and Washington to be sold. The individuals are facing federal charges for also...
PORTLAND, OR
WALB 10

Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The powerful drug fentanyl is fueling a record-setting number of overdose deaths in Georgia. Opioid-involved overdose deaths have been rapidly increasing in Georgia since 2010, driven largely by increased use and misuse of prescription opioids. A silent killer: That’s how some people are describing the fentanyl....
LAGRANGE, GA
96.3 The Blaze

Montana DEA Says Fentanyl is Killing People Faster Than Meth

KGVO spoke to DEA Montana Resident Agent in Charge Stacy Zinn-Brittain on Wednesday’s Talk Back show to get a first hand look at the exploding drug problem in Montana. Zinn-Brittain said drug users can choose either a slow but sure death from methamphetamine or a quick death from a Fentanyl overdose.
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Daily Voice

Hartford Woman Sentenced For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

The sister of a Connecticut street gang leader will spend time in prison for her role in a fentanyl trafficking ring, federal officials announced. In 2018, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force began investigating Ricardo Reyes, also known as “Rick the Ruler,” a member of the Los Solidos street gang who was distributing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack in the area of Park Street and Hungerford Street in Hartford County.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drug Trafficking#Drug Overdose#Cdc#Dea Warns Of Increase#Americans
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

100,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Seized In Lawrence, DEA Says

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Federal authorities seized 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills and a pill press in Lawrence Friday morning, the New England branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration says. One person was arrested in the incident. The DEA said police from Boston, Burlington, Lawrence, Melrose, Quincy, Rowley, Wilmington and Westford all collaborated on the case, as did Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office. No other information about the seizure was released. 100-thousand suspected fentanyl pills and a pill 💊 press were seized in #Lawrence this AM. One arrest. Collaboration by @bostonpolice, @burlingtonpd, @lawrencepolice, @MassStatePolice, @MelrosePolice, @quincymapolice, @Rowley_PD, @WilmingtonMAPD, @Suffolk_Sheriff & Westford PD. pic.twitter.com/778aICv2Z2 — DEANewEngland (@DEANEWENGLAND) March 25, 2022 Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is behind an increase in deadly drug overdoses. The CDC says it is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.    
LAWRENCE, MA
WGN Radio

Fentanyl-related deaths are increasing in the suburbs

DuPage County Coroner Dr. Richard Jorgensen joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the increase in fentanyl-related deaths in the suburbs, how people are using the drugs, and more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy