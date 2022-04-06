Recognizing a Local Foster Care Family

A DCHS CONNECT FEATURE

April 7, 2022- City of Alexandria foster parents Emily and Peter were recently recognized by the organization “Together We Rise” for the care they provide to young “Xavier.” Nominated by DCHS social worker Daniela Sanzetenea, the couple was one of five chosen to receive a $1,000 award on a “Foster Friday Live” when Together We Rise gives away $5,000 to provide financial support to five foster families.

Emily and Peter have provided foster care to children from infants to teens since 2015. They welcomed Xavier into their home in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit, and he has been a part of their family since. The couple shared that “it has truly been incredible to witness him grow and learn and to see his enthusiasm for life spread to all those around him.”

The family tackled all the unknowns of moving in together, then adjusted to virtual work, set up virtual school and found ways to play and have fun while the world around closed due to the pandemic. The foster parents said that “as the months wore on, we created a full life at home and outside with games and reading, cooking and eating, hiking and birdwatching, and swimming and playing soccer.”

It is the goal of DCHS that children in foster care be given the opportunity to grow up with their parents or relatives whenever possible. Foster care exists to provide temporary homes for kids who cannot safely live with their families while the families work to improve their situation. The goal is reunification –for children to return to their home after their family has received the services, resources and support they need.

To this end, Emily and Peter maintained contact with Xavier’s family, because engaged families are more likely to be reunified. Sanzetenea explained, “Emily and Peter are the epitome of what it means to ‘Bridge the Gap’ as they ensure this child maintains contact with his family in Virginia, Texas and Central America. They work through multiple time zones to accommodate schedules and provide the child with the opportunity to maintain bonds with all his relatives near and far.”

Foster care can be scary for children. Families like Emily and Peter are critical to bringing children a sense of well-being through the affection, enrichment, routines and stability that they provide. To find out more about being a foster parent, see this brochure or call the Foster Care Home Recruiter at 703.746.5858 to learn about information sessions.

You can also help enhance the lives of children and youth in foster care through The Fund for Alexandria’s Child, which provides extra-curricular activities and other childhood experiences for children in foster care. In addition, check out opportunities to support at-risk children in Alexandria, including mentoring opportunities as well as programs to employ youth.

DCHS is proud to have dedicated social workers and treatment teams to assist foster families, and DCHS employees are grateful for the members of the Alexandria community who can provide this essential care to support children and healthy families in Alexandria.