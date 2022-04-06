ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Eagle vs. Turkey, Which is More American?

By Victoria Schriver-McGivern
Whit
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, March 31, Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship (RIPPAC) held its annual April Fool’s eve mock debate. The debate: Which is more American: the eagle or turkey?. All students, faculty and family were invited to the event. Admission was free but guests were encouraged to...

thewhitonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#The Eagles#United States#American#Rippac#Shop#Paleontology And Geology
The Guardian

Book bans and brutal attacks on learning

How appalling and terrifying to read, in your article on book bans in US schools and elsewhere, of Qin Shi Huang, the Chinese emperor who had scholars buried alive and books burned to control how history would remember him (‘It’s a culture war that’s totally out of control’: the authors whose books are being banned in US schools, 22 March).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Voice

Adjustment proposed in view of Native American peoples

The first part is at thevoice.us/the-dawn-of-everything-new-answers-to-human-story. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of humanity, by David Graeber and David Wengrow, and published by Farrar. Straus. and Giroux in 2021, joins other popular history books which garnered global attention with sweeping versions of the whole human story. This review was in YES Magazine Winter 2022.
JAPAN
The Guardian

American summer camps are rethinking their use of Indigenous names and rituals

“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
HOBBIES
POLITICO

What Racism Taught an American Journalist About Covering the War

Seeing persecution, a Black reporter in Ukraine refuses to keep his distance. Ruby Cramer is a senior staff writer at POLITICO Magazine. Wars always surface new journalists and new storytelling. One of the new faces of this war is Terrell Jermaine Starr, who from his home base in Ukraine has gained hundreds of thousands of followers in the span of one month — 368,000 people and counting on Twitter. He is a trained journalist who covered American politics and splits his time between the U.S. and Eastern Europe. While other reporters file datelined articles from the harrowing violence in cities like Mariupol and Kharkiv, Starr reports by way of highly personal and opinionated accounts on Twitter, in frequent cable news hits and in his podcast, Black Diplomats — first-person dispatches that bleed into humanitarian work, first in Kyiv, now in Lviv. On Friday, after a Russian missile attack struck nearby, he appeared live on MSNBC to talk through the “psychological trauma of what it means to be a refugee.” He has helped transport three families to the border, tweeting along the way.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Washington elites oppose my plan to rescue America: Here’s what’s in it

I triggered a lot of people in Washington by putting out a plan to rescue America from the radical woke Democrats who are trying to destroy this country. I believe that we won’t stop the woke socialist crowd and turn this country around without a plan. And I believe that the public deserves to know what Republicans will do when given the chance to govern.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily South

Newborn Wild Horse Orphaned After Visitors With "Best of Intentions" Remove It From Herd

A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
ANIMALS
UPI News

On This Day: Teapot Dome scandal sparked by oil lease

April 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1862, Union forces under the command of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant defeated the Confederates at Shiloh, Tenn. In 1922, under the direction Secretary of the Interior Albert Bacon Fall, petroleum reserves at Wyoming's Teapot Dome Oil Field were leased without competitive bidding to private companies. A Senate investigation ensued, leading to a bribery case that would become known as the Teapot Dome scandal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Omicron spawns U.S. search for better kids' masks, new standard

LOS ANGELES, April 8 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading Omicron variant stoked U.S. interest in better masks for children to ward off COVID-19, and that is adding fuel to an effort that could set the stage for domestic oversight of their quality. Adult N95 masks are federally regulated and considered a...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy