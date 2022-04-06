Eagle vs. Turkey, Which is More American?

Seeing persecution, a Black reporter in Ukraine refuses to keep his distance. Ruby Cramer is a senior staff writer at POLITICO Magazine. Wars always surface new journalists and new storytelling. One of the new faces of this war is Terrell Jermaine Starr, who from his home base in Ukraine has gained hundreds of thousands of followers in the span of one month — 368,000 people and counting on Twitter. He is a trained journalist who covered American politics and splits his time between the U.S. and Eastern Europe. While other reporters file datelined articles from the harrowing violence in cities like Mariupol and Kharkiv, Starr reports by way of highly personal and opinionated accounts on Twitter, in frequent cable news hits and in his podcast, Black Diplomats — first-person dispatches that bleed into humanitarian work, first in Kyiv, now in Lviv. On Friday, after a Russian missile attack struck nearby, he appeared live on MSNBC to talk through the “psychological trauma of what it means to be a refugee.” He has helped transport three families to the border, tweeting along the way.

