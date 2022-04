The price of regular gasoline broke the alltime high in the United States, but the good news for Kansans is that they have the cheapest prices in the country. The previous all-time high for average gasoline prices was set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon, but on Thursday that record was broke with prices reaching $4.318 per gallon. On Friday, March 11, the cost has increased to $4.331.

