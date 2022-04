Playing Augusta National is the ultimate dream for everyday players. And at 6,365 yards from the member’s tees, it’s a very enjoyable, very playable course for any golfer from the mid-single digit to the mid-handicapper. Still, the course as you might expect presents more than its share of challenges, even at a distance more than 1,000 yards shorter than from where the pros play. I’ve been fortunate enough to play Augusta National twice (humble brag) and found what I experienced was different from what I have seen over the years watching the world’s best. Here are seven shots that, for the most part, the pros handle well at the Masters but are likely to give everyday players fits.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO