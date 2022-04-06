ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Announced to Analyze AI’s effectiveness in Treatment of Cognitive Impairment

By Sudipto Ghosh
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Research collaboration will test novel algorithm’s effectiveness on Geisinger data. Geisinger and Eisai Inc. announced a collaborative effort to study the potential effectiveness of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool in the detection of cognitive impairment that could identify dementias, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD). If effective, the AI tool could potentially be...

aithority.com

