Learn More About SafeGuard Privacy at the IAPP Annual Conference in Washington D.C. NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeGuard Privacy, a SaaS-based compliance platform that allows users to audit and comply with global privacy compliance laws and requirements, today announced that dozens of companies, including BusinessOnline, Cafe Media, Habu, Neustar, a TransUnion company, and Publisher's Clearing House have partnered with the company to audit and ensure compliance across their complex marketing operations. SafeGuard Privacy makes it easy for businesses to assess and get compliant themselves while also ensuring their vendors are compliant — a massive challenge facing most digital advertising and publishing companies. The company will be sponsoring the upcoming International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Global Privacy Summit in Washington D.C. April 12-13 and encourages those attending to meet with its team on site.

