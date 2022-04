Eating an ample amount of vegetables is key to any healthy diet for the many vitamins and nutrients they can provide. If you have been experiencing frequent bloating, it is vital to visit your doctor, but in the meantime beforehand, taking a closer look at what you eat daily can help you figure out what might be causing this. We checked in with health experts to find out if any vegetable types can worsen the (already painful) effects of bloating. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitians Nataly Komova, RD and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, as well as registered nutritionists Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA.

