Flood Watch issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by Noon on Wednesday. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the Lower White and Wabash Rivers due to prior rainfall. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Friday, March 25. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO