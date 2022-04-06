'Is This For Real?': North Carolina Man Can't Believe $100,000 Lottery Win

Photo: Getty Images

Winning the lottery may seem like a dream come true for most people, excitedly using their new winnings to buy a new car or take a long-awaited vacation . However, when one man in North Carolina recently scored a big win , he couldn't believe his luck.

Tom Haas , of Greenville, recently tried his luck at the state lottery, stopping by the Circle K on South Memorial Drive in Winterville to pick up a $20 Premier Cash scratch-off ticket. To his surprise, the 63-year-old man won one of the game's big prizes when he scored $100,000, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery .

"I was like, 'Is this for real?' I thought there was no way it could be right," he recalled, adding, "I just thought, 'Wow, this is awesome.'"

Haas claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday (April 6), taking home a total of $71,016 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he plans to use some of the funds to pay off bills.

According to the state lottery, three more $100,000 Premier Cash prizes remains in play as to two $2 million top prizes.