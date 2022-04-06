ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

'Is This For Real?': North Carolina Man Can't Believe $100,000 Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kovpZ_0f1RUgdR00
Photo: Getty Images

Winning the lottery may seem like a dream come true for most people, excitedly using their new winnings to buy a new car or take a long-awaited vacation . However, when one man in North Carolina recently scored a big win , he couldn't believe his luck.

Tom Haas , of Greenville, recently tried his luck at the state lottery, stopping by the Circle K on South Memorial Drive in Winterville to pick up a $20 Premier Cash scratch-off ticket. To his surprise, the 63-year-old man won one of the game's big prizes when he scored $100,000, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery .

"I was like, 'Is this for real?' I thought there was no way it could be right," he recalled, adding, "I just thought, 'Wow, this is awesome.'"

Haas claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday (April 6), taking home a total of $71,016 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he plans to use some of the funds to pay off bills.

According to the state lottery, three more $100,000 Premier Cash prizes remains in play as to two $2 million top prizes.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $25,000 a year for life

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Douglas Pfaff, of Winston-Salem, went to the store to buy Brazil nuts, but he decided to buy a Lucky for Life ticket as well and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pfaff said he has a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jacquelyn Hutchens, of Fayetteville, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hutchens bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket from Short Stop on Olive Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Wilson woman wins $100k on scratch-off ticket

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A $20 scratch-off ticket ended with a big pay day for a Wilson woman. The NC Education Lottery says Phyllis Crowder tried her luck on a scratch-off ticket and ended up winning a $100,000 prize. After taxes, she took home $71,016. Crowder bought her ticket...
WILSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Bills#Circle K#The Nc Education Lottery
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
ABC13 Houston

Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize on first ticket she ever bought

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- UNCW student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000. Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
2K+
Followers
587
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy