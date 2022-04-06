International Students’ Day celebration is April 10

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Some local elementary school students celebrated Pi Day on March 14, 2022 virtually with other students across the nation. They’re part of a national math club called Trapezium. March 14 represents the mathematical sign Pi, the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, which is 3.14. The students recited Pi numbers to celebrate the occasion. Angela McIver founded the brick and mortar business back in 2014, but the business shifted to a virtual setting during the pandemic. They send out kits with lots of math materials and games to participating students. The program is also focused on helping K-5 students, particularly underserved students, boost their math skills. “I started it out of my house in 2009 for my daughter, who was in third grade, and my son, who was in first grade. It’s still out of your seat. It’s still hands on, but it’s through Zoom, so our kids get to meet kids from all over the country,” McIver said. The business and Pi Day event also tie into Women’s History Month and McIver’s efforts as a woman mathematician to provide access to math education. For information on Trapezium, click here.

