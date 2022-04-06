ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey unveils limited-edition Kit Kat flavor

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZL2X0_0f1RPpRN00

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – Kit Kat fans are getting a new limited-edition flavor inspired by a classic baked good.

The Hershey Company unveiled the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat, featuring a blueberry muffin-flavored creme “with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar.”

The flavor will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, a 3-ounce king bar, and 0.49-ounce snack size.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!”

More information about Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats is available on brand’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Hershey, PA
Sports
iheart.com

White Claw Unveils New Hard Seltzers Flavors

New flavors of White Claw hard seltzers will be making their way to store shelves this spring. The new flavors include Citrus Yuzu Smash, a combination of lemon and yuzu; Tropical Pomelo Smash, a blend of pomelo, lime, orange, and lemon; Watermelon Lime Smash, with watermelon and lime; and Wildberry Acai Smash, a mix of wild berries and acai.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Crocs Unveils Lucky Charms Edition Red Clogs and Jibbitz

Following their last team-up featuring a yellow pair, Crocs reunited with Lucky Charms for a new pack of red clogs and Jibbitz. The latest clogs come dressed in the bright red shade of the iconic General Mills packaging adorned with graphics of the Lucky Charms text logo and a rainbow. Classic cereal-themed Jibbitz used in their last collaboration make a return and sees shapes of a unicorn, shooting star, clover hat, rainbow, and the Lucky Charms branding. Completing the design is a yellow back strap and a “Magically Delicious” text at the heel.
APPAREL
ComicBook

Pillsbury Releases Limited Edition Easter Cookies

With Daylight Savings Time back in effect and St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, spring is effectively here and that means it's time for Easter treats. To get people into the festive spirit, Pillsbury is bringing back three beloved cookie dough varieties just in time for the holiday — but only for a limited time.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kat Graham
KXAN

What you need to organize kitchen drawers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding what you need in your kitchen drawers can be a nightmare. Messy drawers can turn a simple kitchen task into a stressful ordeal, but it doesn’t need to be that way. With the right items to organize kitchen drawers, everything you need will be easily accessible.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kats#Food Drink#Whtm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXAN

Camp No Limits Debuts In Buda In Partnership With Hanger Foundation

Mary Leighton, Founder & CEO of Camp No Limits and Rachel Kubicki, Executive Director of Hanger Foundation joined Steph and Rosie to talk about Camp No Limits and their partnership with Hanger Foundation. Tell us more about Camp No Limits – What is it? Why is it so special?
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

How to clean an area rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just like fitted carpets, area rugs need regular vacuuming to keep them free from loose dirt and debris, but every now and then, they need more serious deep cleaning. If you’re wondering how to clean an area rug, the good news is that you don’t need a carpet cleaning machine — you can do it by hand.
HOME & GARDEN
KXAN

KXAN

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy