Economy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Trillion Energy and Surge Battery Metals Inc.

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion Energy and Surge Battery Metals Inc. on their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of...

www.charlottenews.net

Related
charlottenews.net

Gaming Realms Launches Content in Ontario

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that it officially launched its content in the Canadian province of Ontario on the first day its regulated gaming market opened on 4th April 2022.
charlottenews.net

CB Scientific, Inc. Announces Uplist to the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

Shareholders to benefit from greater transparency and improved liquidity. ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTCQB:CBSC) ('CBSC' or the 'Company'), a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products and services, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB'). The Company will commence trading on the OTCQB with the market open on April 6, 2022, under the symbol 'CBSC.'
ESCONDIDO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
charlottenews.net

Legend Power Ships 20 SmartGATE Platforms in Q2 and Secures Inventory for 50 Additional Units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Legend Power Systems® (TSX-V:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces that it shipped twenty of its next generation SmartGATE systems in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and is now preparing to produce fifty more systems for upcoming quarters.
charlottenews.net

iMetal Raises $3 Million in Fully Subscribed Private Placement Led by Funds Managed by Sprott Asset Management LP

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the 'Placement') for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 16,666,667 units (each, an 'NFT Unit') at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, and 6,666,667 flow-through units (each, an 'FT Unit') at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit.
MARKETS
charlottenews.net

Manicouagan Critical Metals Drilling Update: High-Grade Rhodium

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) is pleased to release the additional partial results of its 2021 drilling campaign on its 100% own Manicouagan Project. The drill cores sampled return results up to 0.84 g/t of rhodium, 1.3 g/t ruthenium, 0.16 g/t osmium...
charlottenews.net

GGL Resources Corp. Completes First Component of the 2022 Exploration Program at its Gold Point Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ('GGL' or the 'Company') is please to announce that phase 1 of its planned 2022 exploration program has started at its Gold Point Project in the Walker Lane Trend of western Nevada with the completion of helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey having been flown across the entire property. Data from this survey are now being compiled and interpreted.
NEVADA STATE
charlottenews.net

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Exploration Plans for 2022 Including Up to 25,000 Meters of Drilliing

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ('Critical Elements' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to announce an exploration program for 2022. The Corporation is preparing an aggressive exploration program for 2022 with the following objectives:. Expand the main Rose Lithium-Tantalum ('Rose', 'Project',...
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Boatim Comments on Recent Promotional and Trading Activities at Request of OTC Markets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB:BTIM) ('Boatim' or the 'Company), an innovative software and service company dedicated to professionalizing and standardizing the leisure boating industry, received a 'Stock Promotion' flag from OTC Markets Group on April 1, 2022, for a newsletter campaign disseminated on April 1-5, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
charlottenews.net

UPIN Acquires The Import Export Group, Inc.

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC:UPIN) ('Universal Power' or the 'Company'), a diversified holding company with an emphasis on the manufacturing and the importation of denim clothing and other apparel items for the private label and retail sectors as well as the company's own Indigo Brands label, today announced that it has acquired The Import Export Group, Inc. a Global Supply Chain Logistics Company based in Los Angeles, CA. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock for approximately $2.1 million dollars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
charlottenews.net

Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone) Company Outlook

NRP Stone (Symbol: NRPI), Inc. recently issued its Annual Report for 2021, and is privileged to provide insight to the year's value generating activities and the company outlook. At the beginning of 2021, NRP negotiated to acquire an 80% controlling stake in Uplift Aerospace in an attempt to enter the...
charlottenews.net

Snipp Delivers Record Q1 Sales Bookings of Over USD $4.5mm, Forecasts Year on Year Revenue Growth of Over 30% and Positive EBITDA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF),a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce another historic and successful quarter. Key Highlights:. For the first time the Company consummated total sales bookings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
charlottenews.net

Gratomic Signs New Project Agreement

The agreement will support the characterization of spherical graphite, a key component of Lithium-ion batteries. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82), announces today that it has signed a project agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to evaluate the performance of spherical graphite samples extracted and supplied by Gratomic. The tests will be performed at the NRC's laboratories in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada. The NRC is Canada's largest federal research and development organization which offers a variety of services, including expertise and infrastructure for clean and energy-efficient transportation applications.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Magna Terra Clarifies Technical Disclosure

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV:MTT) ('MTT' or the 'Company') announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the 'AMF'), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure as it pertains to its Technical Report(s) entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cape Spencer Gold Deposit, Saint John County, New Brunswick, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Cape Spencer Technical Report') and its Technical Report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, Great Northern Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Rattling Brook Technical Report', and together with the Cape Spencer Technical Report, the 'Technical Reports'). The Company has engaged the services of Independent Qualified Persons Michael Cullen, P.Geo. and Matthew Harrington, P.Geo. of Mercator Geological Services Limited ('Mercator'), contributing original co-authors of both reports, to amend the Technical Reports following updated site visits which, as of April 6, 2022, have been completed. The revisions to the Technical Reports are being completed to satisfy several deficiencies with Regulation 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects noted by the AMF during its recent continuous disclosure audit of the Company.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

SAFUULOVER Launches the Highest Auto-Staking and Auto-Compounding protocol with BUSD reflections.

SAFUULOVER developers are launching a revolutionary staking token with the industry's highest fixed APY at 385,495%, plus hourly BUSD rewards to all its holders. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is making a game-changing impact on the world in dozens of different economic dimensions. It removes central authorities and intermediaries, granting the public direct access to financial products at the best possible rates. Whereas DeFi 1.0 gave people liquidity mining, token exchanges, lending, and AMMs, DeFi 2.0 promises to improve the user experience, introduce new finance technologies, and improve capital utilization.
MARKETS

