Teen idol, 'Bye Bye Birdie' star Bobby Rydell dead at 79

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Rydell, the teen idol who scored a series of hits during the late 1950 and early ’60s, died Tuesday, April 5, at age 79. The singer and actor, who was born Robert Ridarelli, passed away at a Philadelphia area hospital from complications of non-COVID-19-related pneumonia, according to a press...

