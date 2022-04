The passage of the Corporate Transparency Act, or CTA, in January 2020 marked a sea change in collection of beneficial ownership information from U.S. entities, bringing the U.S. in line with much of the rest of the world. In December 2021, the Financial Criminal Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, issued proposed regulations outlining the reporting requirements for companies subject to the law. Now that the comment period on that proposed rule is closed, the contours of the law are becoming clearer. Though U.S. reporting companies will shoulder much of the compliance burden, the new law will also substantially increase the reporting burdens on trusts, including certain foreign trusts. This article explores the impact of the CTA on foreign trusts during a period of increased focus on transparency and illicit finance enforcement in the United States.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO